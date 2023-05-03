Families still face gaps in eating disorder care as Vt. lawmakers weigh action

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill moving forward at the Vermont Statehouse aims to prevent youth suicides. As Cat Viglienzoni reports, part of the measure would increase education at schools about eating disorders.

Some studies have found higher levels of suicidal thoughts and actions among people with eating disorders, and families we spoke to say a bill that will soon be headed to the governor’s desk is a start.

“She was diagnosed June of 2020,” said Tanya Walker of Essex. She says her daughter, Sydney, was 15 at the time, a weightlifter, confident, and driven. And then the pandemic hit. “She lost control, and the one thing she could control was ‘...Okay, I can control what I eat and I can control how I exercise.’ And we noticed a pattern of less food, excessive, excessive exercise.”

Her older brother eventually pointed out to their mom that Sydney didn’t look well. “I said, ‘Do you need help? And she said, ‘Yes.’” Walker recalled.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Did it take a lot of courage for her to admit she needed help?

Tanya Walker: Oh, absolutely. This is a girl that does not want to fail at anything she does in life.

Walker says eating disorders thrive in those kinds of personalities. Sydney was in recovery but relapsed in the spring 2021 and ended up in the hospital. “She welcomed a feeding tube but then decided, ‘Nope, you’re not putting anything through it,’” Walker said. “And so when she was there, the hospital said, there’s nothing we can do. And I remember sitting in that room, crying.”

They sent Sydney by ambulance -- five hours away -- to a children’s hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. “The doctors there said her heartbeat was so low she was at risk for a heart attack,” Walker said. “Her kidneys were starting to fail and she didn’t care. ...Deep down, I knew she wanted to live, but she was so far buried with this monster that she couldn’t get herself back.”

After more than three months there, Sydney came home. Her mom says she’s still working through the trauma left from her treatment. “She has a long road still to recovery and part of that is also because we had to go out of state,” Walker said.

Ever since a report to lawmakers earlier this year about what the state could do to help families whose kids are struggling with eating disorders, families like Walker’s have been waiting for lawmakers to take some kind of action. However, so far, eating disorder treatment has taken a back burner to larger priorities like paid family leave and child care. However, language just added to H. 481 would require that schools get education about identifying, using language about, and preventing eating disorders in youth. The question is -- will they do more than that?

“This is all a beginning,” said Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chair Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County. She says lawmakers are still waiting on another report about how to increase eating disorder awareness among health care providers like pediatricians.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Is there more to be done with this?

Sen. Ginny Lyons: Oh absolutely. Putting schools in is the place where kids are frequently identified with eating disorders. And it’s an opportunity for school counselors and others to work with kids. It’s also an opportunity within the afterschool program where we know there’s a significant amount of counseling and mental health work going on. So, this fits very nicely with that.

But Walker says the bill does still not go far enough. She says the seeds of an eating disorder were planted young in Sydney -- even as early as daycare -- by innocent behaviors of others that caused her to compare her weight to other kids. She welcomes more training for medical providers. “We don’t have enough psychiatrists, we don’t have enough therapists, we don’t have enough doctors skilled and ready to take on eating disorders,” Walker said.

She says Sydney is healthier now, using painting and horse therapy to keep the eating disorder at bay. She says he daughter gave her permission to share her story to push lawmakers to act. “She said, ‘If this helps someone, then you need to share it,’” Walker said.

H. 481 is expected to pass its final reading in the Senate Thursday. It will then go back to the House for some changes before heading to the governor. Some lawmakers say they feel some of the report’s recommendations can be addressed without legislative action. But families like the Walkers are worried that without a mandate from lawmakers, there won’t be meaningful action to address the gaps in care that remain.

