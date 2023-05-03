Feifs named America East Coach of the Year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM men’s lacrosse head coach Chris Feifs is the 2023 America East Coach of the Year, and 12 of his players were named to the All-America East teams unveiled on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the start of the conference tournament. It’s Feifs’ first time winning that award, and the 12 players on all-league teams are a program record.

Feifs won top coaching honors in the league after leading Vermont to a second consecutive undefeated conference record in the regular season as well as UVM’s third straight regular season title. That’s all the more impressive considering Feifs had to replace his whole coaching staff in the offseason and lost three of last year’s top five scorers to graduation, with several more would-be key players going down to injury at various points this year.

The Cats put five players on the All-America East 1st Team: attackman David Closterman, defenseman Jackson Canfield, long-stick middie Nick Alviti, midfielder Pat Murphy, and faceoff specialist Tommy Burke, who was also selected for the All-Academic team.

The second team featured attackman Brock Haley, goalkeeper Matt Shaffer, defenseman Tim Manning, and midfielders Colin Sharkey and Tristan Whitaker.

Whitaker aslo featured on the All-Rookie team alongside fellow midfielder Charlie Huntley and attackman Carson Boyle.

UVM will face Albany in the America East Semifinals Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. on Virtue Field.

