I-91 bridge repairs to close Route 121 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A travel alert for motorists in southern Vermont.

Due to ongoing construction on an I-91 bridge in Westminster, Route 121 below the bridge will be closed for two weeks starting Thursday.

In order to reset the steel beams on the southbound bridge, a large crane will be placed on Route 121.

Drivers are being told to expect delays between Saxtons River and Bellows Falls. “It’s fairly straightforward, it’s probably 2.5 miles or so. It takes people a little longer to get to Bellows Falls, but as long as people plan accordingly, it’s probably 10 extra minutes of travel time to Bellows Falls,” said Westminster Asst. Road Foreman Ben Masure.

While the road closure is only expected to last two weeks, the bridge will be under construction until the fall of next year. Crews are replacing the existing decks and repairing the piers at a total cost of $27 million.

