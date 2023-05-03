Knocking Knotweed: Invasive species management in Mad River Valley

File Photo
File Photo(Michigan's Invasive Species Program)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 3, 2023
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Knotweed is taking over the Mad River Valley, and volunteers in more than one town are banding together to try to manage it.

Knotweed is an invasive species found here in Vermont in wet habitats. According to Fish and Wildlife, it covers miles on the shoreline for every major river in the state. In Waitsfield, a volunteer-run conservation commission kickstarted an effort to manage it to improve the mad river valley.

“invasive species are the second leading cause of biodiversity loss. And we’re in a crisis right now,” said Curt Lindberg with Waitsfield Conservation Commission.

You’re looking at Knotweed an invasive species that cause problems for native plants, insects, and waterways. Fish and Wildlife say it outcompetes and replaces native vegetation.

Volunteers on the Waitsfiled Conservation Commission Curt Lindberg and Bob Cook say they noticed it take over the valley after the 2011 tropical storm Irene.

“I can tell you in the ‘70s you can canoe this river and not see it that way,” said Cook.

Managing knotweed is challenging the commission cuts it down and blocks it from the sun. They’ve also tried planting willows here the natural species to the area to block the sun.

As of last summer, they began adding a new tactic clearing the dead stalks before the growing season.

“It was easier to manage because we use just mechanical methods for management. So that means some in some places where you can dig it out a lot of other places means cutting it every two or three weeks.”

The knotweed you see here around me and this time of year volunteers are getting rid of the dead plants this is to make sure they have easier access to the new stalks when they grow in the spring so that when they do their full managing over the next few months.

The Conservation Commission said this technique helped tremendously last year.

“I got to see some of the sites they worked on last year. And it was amazing what they were able to get done. So it’s I mean really excited and really hopeful that the work they’re they’ve been doing it’s been really really working,” said Ashley Cray.

Ashley Cray is a UVM intern helping in on the effort this spring and summer. She said she loves the idea of dozens of volunteers across town coming together to tackle the invasive plant.

“Getting the background scoop of what it’s like to work on coordinating a project. They’re also doing a lot of mapping and categorization of other invasives in the area. Which is really important, and expanding their incredible efforts outside of just focusing on knotweed,” said Cray.

Waitsfield voters approved an invasive species reserve fund with 10 thousand dollars to help management. Fayston and Warren are getting involved too this year and have also approved funding to do so.

Volunteers meet every Thursday to remove the dead knotweed and get ready for the growing season. Then, they’ll be managing the knotweed in different locations over the summer.

