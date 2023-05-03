Last Call: Regulars lift a glass and sing farewell to Burlington’s VFW ‘Canteen’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s oldest VFW post is closing its doors in Burlington to make way for a housing project.

The VFW is selling its property on South Winooski Avenue to Champlain Housing Trust, which plans to tear down the clubhouse later this year and build 38 income-restricted apartments, including five for homeless veterans.

The deal marks a new chapter in the 102-year history of Post 782. While the VFW will still own a 2,500-square-foot suite on the ground floor of the new building when it opens in 2025, they will not apply for a new liquor license. The “canteen,” as members refer to the bar, was facing a quiet, unmarked decommissioning until some regulars caught wind of the news and organized a last-minute potluck last weekend.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who covered the story in this week’s issue.

