Local ballet company takes to the stage this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ballet is a craft with a certain rigidity and formality to it, but a Waterbury ballet studio is seeking to break that mold and make it manageable for the average person.

This weekend marks one of the first times that Ballet Vermont dancers will be performing on stage under the lights for audiences to enjoy -- they call it (re)BOUND.

Ballet Vermont has a pretty simple mission -- make ballet accessible and joyful for anyone who wants to dance.

“There’s definitely a lot of really great stories of people who are like, ‘Oh, I never thought this could happen for me,’ or ‘Woah, this leotard feels so good on me, I never thought I’d be able to wear a leotard in a ballet class or be taken seriously as a dancer,’ or whatever it might be,” said Katie Decker, the group’s executive director.

She says the road for this company began in 2015. “There was a really passionate group of adult ballet dancers who were regularly taking classes but didn’t have any performance opportunities,” Decker said.

It started with their ‘Farm to Ballet’ productions, a chance for non-professional ballerinas to share their art with an audience, touring Vermont’s grassy farm fields. Despite the uneven turf, Decker says they found a lot of dancers thrilled to have the chance to get back into their craft or try a new one for the first time. “And there are also quite a few people who trained pre-professionally and then had an experience that was hard for them in ballet and wanted a chance to come back and heal their relationship with ballet and re-visit it in a healthy and joyful way,” she said.

Tai Nixa Peterson is one of those people. “I’m a mom, and to be an adult and a mom and to be able to dance -- like a lot we train and we perform -- and to be able to do that is a gift and a dream,” Peterson said

“When I graduated from college and came back to Vermont, I assumed that’s the end of dancing for me. I completed my education in dance and I’m not professional so there’s nothing left for me to do,” said Anna Olsen, another member of the company.

After working with Ballet Vermont for a number of years, both women say they were practically bursting at the seams with excitement for the chance to take a solid stage for the (re)BOUND shows. The joint effort by three choreographers is full of messages interpreted through dance. The dancers say they hope the warm, supportive dance community at the Waterbury studio shines through in the performance, above all else. “I hope that the audience leaves feeling that strong sense of community that we have with each other, and feeling like they got to be a part of that for the night,” Olsen said.

There are two shows this weekend -- Saturday at 8 p.m. in South Burlington and Sunday at 7 in Greensboro. Attendees can either pay $15, $25, or whatever they can afford.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.