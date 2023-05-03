Local leader applauds end to pandemic border restriction

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Travel restrictions are being lifted at the U.S./Canadian border, in a move Congresswoman Elise Stefanik applauds.

The White House says as of next Friday the U.S. will no longer require international travelers entering the country via air travel to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The process will also begin to end the requirement at border crossings too.

Stefanik calls this decision long overdue and said “It is shameful that President Biden has waited this long to lift the draconian COVID-19 travel restrictions, which have been devastating for Upstate New York and North Country’s families and our economy.”

