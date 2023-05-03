‘Miracle on Ice’ team returns to Lake Placid for fantasy camp

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - The 1980 U.S Olympic gold-medal-winning hockey team was back in Lake Placid Wednesday taking part in an annual fantasy camp.

Over four decades ago, the Herb Brooks Arena was filled with chants of “USA” as the Americans faced off against the former Soviet Union. Now, 43 years later, many of those American champs are back helping others capture a taste of the Miracle on Ice.

Olympic champs and hockey lovers took to the ice side-by-side Wednesday in the same arena that inspired a country.

“It was one of those moments that touched the nation and we all wanted a little piece of that and we have a blast sharing it with them. So, it is really special for us to come back here,” said Mike Eruzione, the 1980 team captain. “We brought a lot of joy to a lot of people without knowing it. We were just playing a game and didn’t realize the impact it was having. And 43 years later, we get to enjoy it and embrace it again.”

This is the 7th year players involved with the team have returned for the exclusive camp, getting on the ice with people of many ages who want to remember the miracle.

“It’s just been a great memory and a great ride for all of us and it’s just great to come back here and be part of it again,” said Craig Patrick, an assistant coach on the 1980 team.

Campers ranging in age from 21 to 75 either pay or are sponsored to skate and meet the gold medalists.

“It’s amazing. I mean, some of them haven’t skated for a year since the last fantasy camp and they come out here and they are still the best players out on the ice 43 years later. It’s amazing. It’s a cool thing to watch,” said Patrick Van Ness, the youngest camper this year.

“It never gets old because I love playing hockey and playing with these guys is like the frosting on the cake,” said Stanley Rumbough, the oldest camper.

All around the arena are memories of the day a group of college kids beat a veteran Soviet team. A moment that continues to live in the minds of the players. “In your mind, you can see the crowd, and I just remember it was like a continuous standing ovation -- red, white, and blue. There were flags everywhere, you get chills thinking about it and what it was like,” said 1980 player John Harrington.

The camp spans more than three days and involves many games with campers and former players.

