New data shows notable drop in Vt. greenhouse gas emissions in 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont has released the latest data on greenhouse gas emissions in the state up to 2020, and that year turned out to be quite an anomaly.

In 2020, Vermont went through the pandemic shutdown and you can see that reflected in our greenhouse gas emissions report. What is notable is the drop in emissions that year and the finger is being pointed at the pandemic.

From 2015 to 2020, the latest data we have, emissions dropped 10%. The majority of that drop came from transportation thanks to the statewide shutdown due to COVID-19.

The state is legally required to be just below 5 metric tons by 2030.

Like in previous years, transportation, agriculture and building and thermal emissions remain the top contributors. But the Natural Resources Agency notes all three of those sectors and others saw a drop in 2020.

What we don’t know is what happened after 2020, but the Natural Resources Agency is optimistic about emissions because of COVID policies.

“2020 may be artificially low because of the pandemic but we do expect many of those emissions reductions to be long-lasting because of transformational policy changes, like telework, to remain in effect,” said Jane Lazorchak of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

Lazorchak says 2020 could have been a good signal that policy changes at the state level, like telework, have an impact on greenhouse gas emissions and policymakers should take the reduction success into account when considering a policy.

As for what’s happened since 2020, Lazorchak is optimistic the downward trend will continue, though will not be as dramatic.

2020 was when the Global Warming Solutions Act was adopted, requiring Vermont to lower emissions. It’s expected to have an impact going forward, but it depends on the policies that come out of it, and the climate action plan that came from the law. For example, there has already been a rule change in Vermont to phase out gas- and diesel-powered cars, but that doesn’t kick in until 2026 and is expected to cut emissions over time. And others are also in the works, like S.5, the Affordable Heat Act designed to slash carbon emissions from the thermal sector. The governor is expected to veto it though.

