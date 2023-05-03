New York State lawmakers approve $229 billion budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - After months of deliberation and a late night legislative session on Tuesday, New York lawmakers finally passed a $229 billion budget. The deadline to pass it was actually April 1st, but several extensions were granted to keep state employees paid.

Republican North Country Senator Dan Stec says it’s the worst budget he’s seen in his 11 years in office. “The state budget advanced by the governor and legislative democrat continues a disturbing trend,” he said in a video statement as the budget bills made their way to the floor.

He, along with other New York Republicans, say Democrat spending is out of control. He voted no on every single budget bill saying it benefits immigrants and the cannabis industry more than regular taxpayers.

“Since first assuming control of all state government in 2019, Democrat leaders have increased spending by $60 billion or 26% This spending is irresponsible and unsustainable. People are leaving our state in droves. The high taxes, cost of living, and doing business are the primary reasons why.

Though, Democrats seemed to be all on the same page, moving full-steam ahead with the proposed budget.

We are finally getting to be able to pass our budget and, you know, do the rest of the people’s work,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Steward.

Throughout the process, North Country Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones has shown support for the budget, pointing out the $2 billion increase toward education, including for the SUNY schools and community colleges. He also highlighted funding for much-needed infrastructure projects across the state.

The budget also weaved in several policy changes, such as bail reform and increases to minimum wage. While that is upsetting to some, Governor Hochul told reporters last Thursday she was standing by her budget.

“We invested where we needed to invest and let people know they matter, that regardless of where they live in New York, we understand their concerns,” Hochul said. “Now we’re building a path of shared prosperity for all New Yorkers and I’m very proud of this budget.

There have also been concerns from lawmakers and watchdog groups about a future gap in funding following this increase in spending. Stec says he estimates it’ll be about $15 billion long term.

