North Country man convicted of murdering Plattsburgh woman

Vincent Abrams (left) in court. - File photo
Vincent Abrams (left) in court. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country man was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering a Plattsburgh woman.

The jury convicted Vincent Abrams of Champlain in the stabbing death of Melissa Myers at her home on Boynton Avenue last year.

Court records show Abrams and the victim knew each other and he showed up at her home on June 4, the night she was killed, where a group of people had gathered to drink and do drugs.

After her guests left, Abrams returned. He said he found Myers dead but police say he stabbed her multiple times and fled. They say they found evidence linking Abrams to the crime, including two knives, the victim’s purse and a vaccum cleaner he’d taken from the home.

Related Stories:

Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty

New details revealed in court about Northern New York murder case

Man arrested in murder of Northern New York woman

Plattsburgh Police seek surveillance footage following homicide

Authorities ID victim in Plattsburgh homicide

Police investigating homicide at Plattsburgh apartment building

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police body camera video shows the arrest of Henry Lovell, 24, April 23 in Hyde Park.
EXCLUSIVE: Police video shows end of Morrisville manhunt
John R. Joy, 91, of Randolph, Vermont, is seen in this undated photograph.
Missing elderly man found safe
Franklin County State's Attorney John Lavoie speaks with reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday.
Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down
Tashawn Ware
New York man arrested in Vermont for armed robbery, drugs
Christopher Wicker
Barre man charged with infant’s overdose appears in court

Latest News

Two dozen Burlington nonprofits will get a piece of the city’s $1 million in American Rescue...
Burlington nonprofits to share $1M in ARPA funds
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will deliver his annual State of the City address Monday...
Vt. House approves Burlington charter changes on noncitizen voting and ranked choice voting
A Vermont woman is currently in the lead of an epic trail race in Arizona.
Vt. trail runner leads Arizona competition
File photo
Local ballet company takes to the stage this weekend