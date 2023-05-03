North Country man convicted of murdering Plattsburgh woman
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country man was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering a Plattsburgh woman.
The jury convicted Vincent Abrams of Champlain in the stabbing death of Melissa Myers at her home on Boynton Avenue last year.
Court records show Abrams and the victim knew each other and he showed up at her home on June 4, the night she was killed, where a group of people had gathered to drink and do drugs.
After her guests left, Abrams returned. He said he found Myers dead but police say he stabbed her multiple times and fled. They say they found evidence linking Abrams to the crime, including two knives, the victim’s purse and a vaccum cleaner he’d taken from the home.
