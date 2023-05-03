Officials: Leave young wildlife alone

Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say picking up young wildlife may not only do harm to the animal, but it’s also against the law.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Baby animals may be cute but plans to pick them up are not. Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say picking up young wildlife may not only do harm to the animal, but it’s also against the law.

Biologists say people often mistakenly think young animals are helpless or lost, but that bringing them into a human environment can end in permanent separation from their mothers.

Wild animals can also transmit disease and angry mother animals are dangerous.

For information on rabies or details on what to do when encountering a truly orphaned animal, call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4RABIES (1-800-472-2437).

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police body camera video shows the arrest of Henry Lovell, 24, April 23 in Hyde Park.
EXCLUSIVE: Police video shows end of Morrisville manhunt
Franklin County State's Attorney John Lavoie speaks with reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday.
Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down
John R. Joy, 91, of Randolph, Vermont, is seen in this undated photograph.
Missing elderly man found safe
Tashawn Ware
New York man arrested in Vermont for armed robbery, drugs
Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed son

Latest News

For the first time since 2020, the Climate Action Film Festival is in-person in Burlington...
Climate Film Festival returns after two years
Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say picking up young wildlife may not only do harm to the...
Officials: Leave young wildlife alone
Knotweed is taking over the Mad River Valley, and volunteers in more than one town are banding...
Knocking Knotweed: Invasive species management in Mad River Valley
Travel restrictions are being lifted at the U.S./Canadian border, in a move Congresswoman Elise...
Local leader applauds end to pandemic border restriction
A new company in Vermont is helping moms before, during, and after pregnancy. It’s called...
Doula company helps parents before, during, and after childbirth