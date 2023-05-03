Officials: Leave young wildlife alone

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Baby animals may be cute but plans to pick them up are not. Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists say picking up young wildlife may not only do harm to the animal, but it’s also against the law.

Biologists say people often mistakenly think young animals are helpless or lost, but that bringing them into a human environment can end in permanent separation from their mothers.

Wild animals can also transmit disease and angry mother animals are dangerous.

For information on rabies or details on what to do when encountering a truly orphaned animal, call the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4RABIES (1-800-472-2437).

