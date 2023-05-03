Parents ‘thankful’ for change in sex education at Essex-Westford schools

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Families with student’s in Vermont’s largest school district voiced their support for a new sex education policy.

Tuesday was the first Essex-Westford school board meeting since the district announced it’s changing how it teaches puberty and reproductive health at Founders Memorial School

Last month 5th grade parents received a letter explaining educators will now use “person-first” language instead of the terms male or female.

The decision to say the phrases “person who produces sperm” or “egg” garnered national backlash. The district insists the policy creates a safe and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students.

Several parents made it known they’re standing behind their educators.

“I am so disappointed in the anger that has erupted in our community over what amounts to space for gender nonconforming students to feel safe and free and express their identity” said Mary Brodsky, an Essex-Westford parent.

Alexis Dubie, another parent adds, “I am so grateful my boys that go to school here. They are so much more wiser, knowledgeable than I was at their age. I am so grateful of the education they’re getting to understand the breadth and depth of humanity.”

Of the more than a dozen speakers only two raised concerns with the new policy. One said this concept could be confusing for students so young. While another says it discounts biological facts.

