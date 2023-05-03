Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington over the weekend.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says the victim in the shooting is expected to survive and is cooperating with police. He says the goal now is to find and arrest those responsible.

“If you shoot another human being in a criminal manner, you should be imprisoned,” Murad said.

He says the investigation into the city’s most recent shooting is active as the search for the two suspects continues.

The shooting happened Saturday just before noon at an apartment above Manhattan Pizza on Main Street in downtown Burlington. When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to the chest on the corner of Church and Main streets.

Police are not identifying the victim, but Murad says he has given them information.

“Is it something that’s related to other crimes? Is it something that’s about personal conflict? Those are aspects of the case that are important to us we’re working on developing those. As we get more, we’ll be able to be a little bit more forthcoming about that,” Murad said.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says it’s concerning to have a shooting midday on a Saturday steps away from the busy Church Street Marketplace.

“Any time there is any violence in the city, you hate to see that. And I think when the investigation is concluded, people will see clearly this was not some sort of random act of violence,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

This was the second shooting in the city so far this year. In Burlington last year, there were a total of 26 gunfire incidents or shootings, including five homicides-- a record.

“We did a lot of work to make sure that we are not going to see this year what we saw last year. That said, it’s not that this is just going to disappear all at once. There are still people in our city-- there are still issues in our city that we are working to address,” Murad said.

The chief says Burlington police have conducted drug operations at the apartment before but he did not cite drugs as a reason for the shooting.

He says the department is hopeful more information about the suspects will be made available but doing so prematurely could hinder the investigation.

Related Stories:

Burlington shooting victim remains hospitalized

Man found shot outside of Burlington business

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.