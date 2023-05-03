Police searching for 2 kids missing from Alburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of two missing children believed to have run away together Tuesday from their homes in Alburgh.

Liallah Warden and Dale O’Bryne, both 12, are believed to be together, possibly in Franklin County.

They were last seen at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at their homes-- Liallah on Hilltop Road and Dale on Center Bay Road.

Their disappearances are not considered suspicious but there are concerns for their welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department at 802-372-4482 or the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

