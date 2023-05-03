Police: Trespassing suspect bit officers ‘numerous times’

Zachariah Parker
Zachariah Parker(Courtesy: Williston Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say officers who responded to a trespassing complaint at a store in Williston were bitten “numerous times” by a man who was supposed to be under a 24-hour curfew.

Williston police were called to Best Buy at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. The man officers found there gave numerous fake names and was uncooperative, so they tried to take him into custody. That’s when police say he tried to take off and there was a physical altercation. During the fight, police say the suspect bit both officers numerous times, and one had to go to the hospital with a head injury.

Police later identified the suspect as Zachariah Parker, 45, of Swanton. They say Parker has a lengthy criminal history with 26 active open cases. They say he was released on a 24-hour curfew in January and has had at least 14 interactions with the police since then.

Parker was held on outstanding arrest warrants from four previous cases. He now faces charges from the Williston incident including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

