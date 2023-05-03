Prosecutor harassment allegations add urgency to oversight bills

John Lavoie/File
John Lavoie/File(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Do Vermont elected county government officials need more oversight? Calls for impeachment of Franklin County’s state’s attorney are creating a new urgency to Statehouse proposals calling for more oversight of county elected officials.

Following several high-profile scandals involving county sheriffs, state lawmakers were already working on a bill to provide more oversight. Now, Tuesday’s harassment allegations against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie only add to that urgency for some.

Lawmakers were also working on a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to create qualifications for office and making it easier to remove office holders including probate judges, assistant judges, states attorneys, and sheriffs.

Senate Government Operations Committee Chair Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County, is among those who say more oversight is needed. “The positions we’re talking about -- particularly sheriffs and states attorneys and judges -- these are powerful positions that have an impact on Vermonters’ lives,” she said.

The Senate is also working on a bill that would strengthen oversight of candidates for elected office and Hardy says they are now considering including county officials in that legislation, too.

Meanwhile, House leadership is still exploring whether to begin impeachment proceedings against Lavoie. Officials say it’s a long and involved process, and there is not much time left in the session.

Governor Phil Scott Wednesday said he would call for a special session if necessary.

