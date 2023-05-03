Prosecutor harassment allegations add urgency to oversight bills

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Do Vermont elected county government officials need more oversight? Calls for impeachment of Franklin County’s state’s attorney are creating a new urgency to Statehouse proposals calling for more oversight of county elected officials.

Following several high-profile scandals involving county sheriffs, state lawmakers were already working on a bill to provide more oversight. Now, Tuesday’s harassment allegations against Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie only add to that urgency for some.

Lawmakers were also working on a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to create qualifications for office and making it easier to remove office holders including probate judges, assistant judges, states attorneys, and sheriffs.

Senate Government Operations Committee Chair Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County, is among those who say more oversight is needed. “The positions we’re talking about -- particularly sheriffs and states attorneys and judges -- these are powerful positions that have an impact on Vermonters’ lives,” she said.

The Senate is also working on a bill that would strengthen oversight of candidates for elected office and Hardy says they are now considering including county officials in that legislation, too.

Meanwhile, House leadership is still exploring whether to begin impeachment proceedings against Lavoie. Officials say it’s a long and involved process, and there is not much time left in the session.

Governor Phil Scott Wednesday said he would call for a special session if necessary.

Related Stories:

Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down

Grismore sworn in as lawmakers begin sheriff restructuring discussions

Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case

Vermont State Police investigating finances of Franklin County Sheriff-elect

Judge cancels restraining orders against Sheriff

Gov. Scott, lawmakers call for sheriff to resign in wake of sex charges

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.