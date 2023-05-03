Sheldon mobile home destroyed by fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - No one was injured when a fire ripped through a mobile home in Sheldon on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the trailer on Laurel Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, the back half of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews say they were able to knock the fire down quickly but there was significant fire and smoke damage.

The Sheldon Fire Department says the mobile home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

