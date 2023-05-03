State officials weigh in on potential partnership for Vermont’s largest health insurer

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Top state officials are weighing in on a potential interstate partnership for Vermont’s largest health insurance company and what that might mean for Vermonters’ coverage.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont is affiliating with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan with hopes that the partnership will give people insured in the Green Mountain State access to more resources and technology. But some state officials say they’re eyeing the situation very closely.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont insures 250,000 Vermonters, making it the largest insurer in the state. But the company says they alone can’t afford to give people in the state access to better insurance technology, and that is why they want to partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan which covers more than five million people. Company officials say with the partnership, Vermont Blue Cross members will be able to access apps aimed at health and wellness, and providers will be able to access and share data more easily.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont says there will be no name changes or layoffs here due to the partnership, but the Scott administration wants to make sure they’re taking the future of Vermont’s insurance models into account.

“I do worry about what this means for the future. I think the other state’s structure is larger than ours and we are just a minority partner at that point,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

“One of the things that we were looking at in the future is Blue Cross Blue Shield’s continued commitment, and they’ve assured us they are committed to continuing to transform the way that we’re providing care in Vermont. The details will come in future years of whether they join us in the reforms,” Vt. Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said.

Financial regulators still need to give the partnership the greenlight. Officials say we can expect a decision to be made in the next few months.

