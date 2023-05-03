Thousands of dollars in tobacco products stolen in Brandon break-in

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say two people broke into a Brandon quick stop and stole more than $2,000 worth of vape pens and tobacco products.

Brandon police say it happened early Tuesday morning.

The two suspects-- who appear to be young white men, possibly in their late teens-- threw what appeared to be a dumbbell through a large glass window to get inside the Jiffy Mart.

Police say the men grabbed the tobacco products and took off.

If you know who they are, call the police in Brandon at 802-247-0222.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Brandon Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Brandon Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Brandon Police)

