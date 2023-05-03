Vt. GOP lawmaker switches to Libertarian party

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is one less Republican in the Vermont House.

Rep. Jarrod Sammis -- who represents Castleton and Bomoseen -- on Wednesday dropped out of the GOP and joined the Vermont Libertarian Party. The freshman legislator says the Libertarians are more in line with his political views, including the party’s Anti-War Coalition, which opposes sending Guard members into conflict without Congress declaring war.

“I would say there is a lot of work that can be done in terms of social justice issues, but in terms of the Republican Party, there are quite a few Republicans I work with, I’m friends with, and quite a few I’m quite flexible in working, in terms of those issues, in terms of the transition, I only wish them the best of luck,” Sammis said

“Generally speaking, our platform really focuses on the rights of the individual, every individual. We don’t believe in any oppression, especially oppression from the government,” said Vermont Libertarian Party Chair Olga Madach-Duclerc.

Sammis will be the first Libertarian in the House in 25 years. Sammis says he is not sure yet if he’ll caucus with the Republicans or the Democrats.

The House is now down to just 37 Republicans out of 150 seats.

