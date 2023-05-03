Vt. House approves Burlington charter changes on noncitizen voting and ranked choice voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House Wednesday approved two charter changes sought by Burlington residents.

City voters on Town Meeting Day approved measures to allow noncitizens to vote as well as use ranked-choice voting in all city elections, including mayor. The method -- formerly known as instant runoff voting -- is already used for city council elections.

The Senate now takes up the charter changes.

Governor Phil Scott in 2021 vetoed similar noncitizen voting measures in Winooski and Montpelier, saying he opposed the “patchwork” approach to changing voting on a town-by-town basis. Lawmakers overrode the vetoes.

