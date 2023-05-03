Vt. trail runner leads Arizona competition

Aliza Lapierre taking part in the Cocodona 250 in Ariz.
Aliza Lapierre taking part in the Cocodona 250 in Ariz.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman is currently in the lead of an epic trail race in Arizona.

Aliza Lapierre of Richmond right now leads the world-class Cocodona 250, a 250-mile race through the Sonoran desert near Sedona and Flagstaff. According to the leaderboard, as of Wednesday afternoon, she has been running for just shy of two days and still has over 50 miles to go to the finish line in Flagstaff.

Some family and friends drove the 2,500 miles to support her.

