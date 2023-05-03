BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We are still stuck and spinning our wheels in the same, old weather rut that we have been in all week long. Today will be a whole lot like yesterday and the day before. Rain will be on and off throughout the day and temperatures will be running about 10 degrees shy of where they ought to be for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 64°).

We will make slow improvements over the next couple of days - just a few spotty showers on Thursday, and also a few sunny breaks. It will still be cool, though. We will finally dry out and warm up a bit by Friday. But the big improvement will come over the weekend as the slow-moving, upper level low pressure system finally drifts out of here and is replaced with high pressure. There will be a lot of sunshine both Saturday & Sunday, and temperatures will be rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The dry, sunny stretch will continue into next week with temperatures coming down just a tad.

Keep on taking MAX Advantage of your umbrellas and rain slickers over the next couple of days, but get ready to take MAX Advantage of the delightful weekend weather! -Gary

