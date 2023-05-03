Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We are still stuck and spinning our wheels in the same, old weather rut that we have been in all week long. Today will be a whole lot like yesterday and the day before. Rain will be on and off throughout the day and temperatures will be running about 10 degrees shy of where they ought to be for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 64°).

We will make slow improvements over the next couple of days - just a few spotty showers on Thursday, and also a few sunny breaks. It will still be cool, though. We will finally dry out and warm up a bit by Friday. But the big improvement will come over the weekend as the slow-moving, upper level low pressure system finally drifts out of here and is replaced with high pressure. There will be a lot of sunshine both Saturday & Sunday, and temperatures will be rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The dry, sunny stretch will continue into next week with temperatures coming down just a tad.

Keep on taking MAX Advantage of your umbrellas and rain slickers over the next couple of days, but get ready to take MAX Advantage of the delightful weekend weather! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police body camera video shows the arrest of Henry Lovell, 24, April 23 in Hyde Park.
EXCLUSIVE: Police video shows end of Morrisville manhunt
Franklin County State's Attorney John Lavoie speaks with reporters at the Statehouse Tuesday.
Facing calls for impeachment, Franklin County state’s attorney says he’s not stepping down
Tashawn Ware
New York man arrested in Vermont for armed robbery, drugs
John R. Joy, 91, of Randolph, Vermont, is seen in this undated photograph.
Missing elderly man found safe
Police say a Vermont mother was driving under the influence last year when she crashed into...
Vt. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed son

Latest News

mm
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast