Burlington High School hires new principal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington High School has a new principal. Superintendent Tom Flanagan said Debra Beaupre will now lead the school.

It comes after interim principals have been in charge of BHS for nearly five years.

Beaupre is currently the assistant principal at Hanover High School. Flanagan said Beaupre has strong qualifications and was the overwhelming favorite among staff and students.

School board commissioners voted unanimously to approve her nomination earlier this week. She will start in July.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.