Gov. Scott creates detailed spending plan for child care and paid family leave

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A push from Vermont Governor Phil Scott to win over legislative budget writers.

House and Senate lawmakers are negotiating the details of an $8-billion state spending plan including big investments in childcare and paid family leave.

At his weekly press briefing, Scott says his administration’s voluntary paid family and medical leave plan is already in motion. He says his childcare plan will open 4,000 slots -- without raising taxes.

Scott has said he’s opposed to new taxes and fees -- and is urging lawmakers to adopt his proposals.

“It’s hard to communicate to Vermonters as to why we are raising their taxes and fees, it doesn’t make sense to them and it doesn’t make sense to me either. I think there’s another path forward”

The conference committee on the budget is expected to wrap up their work in the coming weeks. A timeline for adjournment remains up in the air.

