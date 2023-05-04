Hinesburg tree planting aimed at water quality improvement

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Volunteers in Hinesburg Thursday spent the afternoon planting trees along Lewis Creek, part of an ongoing effort to improve water quality in Lake Champlain.

They say many hands make light work, and thanks to a crew of volunteers -- one by one -- new trees and shrubs are going into the ground adjacent to Lewis Creek. It’s something neighbor and crew member Lenore Budd is happy to see.

“I’m always interested in having more trees, particularly in the neighborhood and particularly on the side of the creek where it’s really needed,” said Budd, one of a handful of folks digging 800 holes to help the Vermont Land Trust. “Met some new people, seen some familiar faces, so it’s a social outing.”

VLT ecologist Allaire Diamond says it’s a spot they’ve had their eye on for a while. “Lewis Creek is considered to be an impaired waterway,” she said. Situated in the Lake Champlain Basin, the creek flows directly into the lake, which struggles with high phosphorous levels. Diamond says the creek is a major offender, picking up phosphorous from nearby agriculture and development. “Excess phosphorous, because it’s a nutrient, can result in things like algae blooms in the lake. Because algae in the lake will use that as a nutrient to grow, and grow a little bit out of control, which takes up oxygen from the water in the lake.”

There’s a conservation easement 50 feet from the top of the riverbank creating a riparian buffer, which helps to slow the flow. “Instead of it rushing right into the creek and out to the lake, it will be absorbed by some of these roots of this forest that will eventually grow up here,” Diamond said.

The landowner has agreed to retire the land from agriculture and allow the forest to grow, and by planting the trees and shrubs, VLT is giving that forest a head start. “White Pines; we’ve got Nannyberry, which is a type of Vibernum; highbush-cranberry, which is another type of viburnum; arrowood. We have aronia and I believe we have alders and a lot of tamarack trees. So, all trees that really do well in sunny, open places that might be a little bit wet and are along rivers,” Diamond said. And she says the trees will also provide wildlife habitat.

The land trust plan to do more plantings in the future and is also looking to partner with willing landowners along the creek.

