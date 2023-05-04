Local A.G. calls for affordable Alzheimer’s medication access

File Photo
File Photo(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s Attorney General is joining others in trying to get Medicare and Medicaid to cover the cost of an Alzheimer’s drug.

John Formella and 25 Attorneys General wrote a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services asking it to provide complete and unrestricted Medicare coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

He said 6M Americans live with Alzheimer’s and that many older Americans in rural areas are disadvantaged.

