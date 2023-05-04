New registry to provide info on trusted Vt. contractors

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new registry to provide Vermonters information on trusted contractors to work with.

Lawmakers last year passed a bill requiring the registration of residential contractors working on projects in the state that cost more than $10,000.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark and other officials Thursday unveiled the new online registration and map that contractors will be placed on. They say it will help verify contractors’ credibility and give homeowners a place to check.

“We received in 2021,144 complaints, and the total money loss was almost a million dollars. With the new registration, what we’re going to have is customers who are better educated, and contractors who have a model contract they can follow and a way to register and show consumers that they are complying with a state law,” Clark said.

It costs $75 for individuals to register and $200 for businesses. The deadline to sign up is April 2024.

