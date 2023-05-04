New registry to provide info on trusted Vt. contractors

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new registry to provide Vermonters information on trusted contractors to work with.

Lawmakers last year passed a bill requiring the registration of residential contractors working on projects in the state that cost more than $10,000.

Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark and other officials Thursday unveiled the new online registration and map that contractors will be placed on. They say it will help verify contractors’ credibility and give homeowners a place to check.

“We received in 2021,144 complaints, and the total money loss was almost a million dollars. With the new registration, what we’re going to have is customers who are better educated, and contractors who have a model contract they can follow and a way to register and show consumers that they are complying with a state law,” Clark said.

It costs $75 for individuals to register and $200 for businesses. The deadline to sign up is April 2024.

Related Stories:

Scott vetoes construction contractor registry bill

Small contractors concerned with consumer protection bill

St. Johnsbury man gets jail time for home improvement fraud

St. Johnsbury contractor faces additional fraud charge

St. Johnsbury contractor accused of fraud yet again

St. Johnsbury man investigated for home improvement fraud

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police searching for 2 kids missing from Alburgh
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting
Mac’s Market in Rochester is set to close on May 18.
Rochester’s only grocery store to close
File photo
Parents, governor weigh in on changes to Essex-Westford sex ed program
Zachariah Parker
Police: Trespassing suspect bit officers ‘numerous times’

Latest News

Volunteers in Hinesburg Thursday spent the afternoon planting trees along Lewis Creek, part of...
Hinesburg tree planting aimed at water quality improvement
Heat pump
Vt. Democrats ready to act on clean heat veto
File photo
NH state officials subpoenaed in youth center sex abuse cases
Authorities Thursday ordered squatters to vacate the former YMCA on College St.
Authorities clear more squatters from former YMCA