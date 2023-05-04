NH residents who paid TurboTax for free services to get settlement money

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire customers who paid TurboTax for free tax services can expect a check in the mail.

It’s part of a multistate $141 million settlement.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says the Granite State will get $728,000 to distribute among more than 23,000 customers.

Those eligible for the settlement paid TurboTax to file their federal tax returns in 2016, 2017 and 2018, even though they qualified for the IRS Free File program.

If that’s you, you will get an email from Rust Consulting notifying you. You don’t need to file a claim. You should get a check in the mail this month, probably for around $30.

