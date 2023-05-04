NH residents who paid TurboTax for free services to get settlement money

New Hampshire customers who paid TurboTax for free tax services can expect a check in the mail....
New Hampshire customers who paid TurboTax for free tax services can expect a check in the mail. - File photo((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File))
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire customers who paid TurboTax for free tax services can expect a check in the mail.

It’s part of a multistate $141 million settlement.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says the Granite State will get $728,000 to distribute among more than 23,000 customers.

Those eligible for the settlement paid TurboTax to file their federal tax returns in 2016, 2017 and 2018, even though they qualified for the IRS Free File program.

If that’s you, you will get an email from Rust Consulting notifying you. You don’t need to file a claim. You should get a check in the mail this month, probably for around $30.

Click here for more information on the settlement.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police searching for 2 kids missing from Alburgh
File photo
Parents, governor weigh in on changes to Essex-Westford sex ed program
Zachariah Parker
Police: Trespassing suspect bit officers ‘numerous times’
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Debra Beaupre
Burlington High School hires new principal
New Hampshire’s Attorney General is joining others in trying to get Medicare and Medicaid to...
Local A.G. calls for affordable Alzheimer’s medication access
Senator Peter Welch is calling for the creation of a code of conduct for members of the Supreme...
Welch calls for Supreme Court reform
Burlington’s High School has a new principal.
Burlington High School hires new principal