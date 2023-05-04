Police investigate Montgomery shooting

By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County man has been hospitalized after allegedly being shot by his neighbor.

Vermont State Police say it happened on Highland Springs Road in Montgomery at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses tell WCAX the two men were arguing about the maintenance of the private road they both live on when one man pulled a gun and shot the other.

The victim was airlifted to UVM Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He is expected to survive.

Police say the shooter is “accounted for” and there is no threat to the community.

