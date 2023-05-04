3 dead in head-on crash in NEK
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that shutdown Route 14 near Griggs Road in Albany.
Channel Three has learned it was a head-on collision involving two cars.
Police have confirmed three people have died.
Route 14 has reopened.
This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
