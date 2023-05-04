3 dead in head-on crash in NEK

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that shutdown Route 14 near Griggs Road in Albany.

Channel Three has learned it was a head-on collision involving two cars.

Police have confirmed three people have died.

Route 14 has reopened.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

