3 dead in head-on crash in NEK

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that shutdown Route 14 near Griggs Road in Albany.

Channel Three has learned it was a head-on collision involving two cars.

Police have confirmed three people have died.

Route 14 has reopened.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police searching for 2 kids missing from Alburgh
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting
Mac’s Market in Rochester is set to close on May 18.
Rochester’s only grocery store to close
File photo
Parents, governor weigh in on changes to Essex-Westford sex ed program
Zachariah Parker
Police: Trespassing suspect bit officers ‘numerous times’

Latest News

mm
3 dead in NEK crash
mm
Vt. officials release report on harassment allegations against Franklin County state's attorney
mm
Police investigate Montgomery shooting
HEAD-ON CRASH IN ALBANY
Police investigating deadly head-on crash killing 3