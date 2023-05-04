Rutland day care provider charged with giving infant lethal dose of antihistamines asks judge to toss case

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge is deciding whether to dismiss a case against a Rutland child care provider accused of providing a fatal dose of an antihistamine to an infant at her day care in 2019.

Stacey Vaillancourt is charged with manslaughter and cruelty to a child resulting in death after prosecutors say she gave Harper Rose Briar a deadly dose of diphenhydramine. Lawyers for Vaillancourt sparred with prosecutors Thursday over whether her case should be dismissed.

“Real justice would be growing up with Harper. That’s what real justice would be,” said Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.

According to court paperwork, six-month-old Harper Rose Briar was dropped off at Vaillancourt’s day care on January 24, 2019. She was put down for a nap and later found not breathing. The infant died at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The medical examiner found the child had high doses of diphenhydramine in her body, the main ingredient in Benadryl. Prosecutors allege Vaillancourt administered it. “Because she was an infant, the indications of oral administration rule out this baby giving the diphenhydramine to herself. The only other adult that had access to Harper during the relevant period was the defendant,” Sullivan said.

Robert McClallen, Vaillancourt’s attorney, wants the case dismissed. He says prosecutors lack evidence to prove when, how, and who gave the child the drug and that it could have been days before her death. “The state is asking us to speculate as it is speculating as to how Harper died. Its proof does not rise to the level of circumstantial evidence. The state has not met its burden and the case should be dismissed in its entirety,” he said.

Briar’s family members say they want justice for Harper and peace to heal from this devastating loss.

It’s not clear when the judge will decide on the defense’s motion.

