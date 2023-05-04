Super Senior: Reggie Tucker

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s prime time at Tuck’s Garage in Northfield.

Reggie Tucker and his son Tim are busy removing snow tires. “It’s a good way to get my exercise,” Tucker said.

It’s a family business that started over two decades ago. Tucker is not only his son’s righthand man, he was also his best man at his wedding. It’s fair to say the father-son team is tight.

Even at 80, Tucker is in the shop every working day. “I stand up, I don’t get too much down on the ground, do I, Tim?

Tim Tucker: Well, you are 80 years old.

“We’ve always been close. My parents supported me, whether it was, anything,” Tim said.

Tucker’s wife, Carole ran a beauty salon at the house. The couple were married for 55 years. “She was the love of my life,” Tucker said.

After a long illness, she died a year and a half ago. Tucker says his family keeps him going.

“That’s a big thing with my parents growing up, was family,” Tim said.

“All these things you miss in life, you can’t say, ‘Well, I wished I worked harder.’ Nobody ever says that,” Tucker said.

So, just next door, there’s another garage. “This one here makes the money. That one over there spends it,” Tucker said. After work, the father-son duo spends hours tinkering on their own wheels. “In there, there’s pressure -- you got to do 10, 12,15 cars a day, people expect to have it done.” Not so much in the other shop.

Tim’s ‘57 Chevy pickup is collecting dust. “He took it to the senior prom with his girlfriend,” Tucker said. But time is ticking on another car. “This here is a sportsman modified -- 350 engine.”

With the coming warmer weather they’ll soon be hitting the race track.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Tim does the racing?

Reggie Tucker: Oh yeah, I’m too old to race. They would look at me and say, ‘Come on out, I’d like to smack you up a little bit.’

Photographs are reminders of fond family memories. “I don’t have any need for nothing,” Tucker said.

