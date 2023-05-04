UVM study spotlights caring for newborns exposed to opioids in utero

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New research from UVM has uncovered a more effective type of care for infants who have been exposed to opioids in the womb.

Infants born to mothers who use opioids can develop symptoms including tremors, excessive crying, and sleep and feeding problems. New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine demonstrates that the “Eat, Sleep, Console” care approach is more effective than usual care approaches for treating opioid-exposed infants.

Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Leslie Young, a pediatrics professor at the Larner School of Medicine and a UVM Children’s Hospital neonatologist.

