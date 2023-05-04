Vt. Democrats ready to act on clean heat veto

Heat pump
Heat pump(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signaled that he plans sometime Thursday to veto Democrats’ signature climate bill this session -- the Affordable Heat Act.

The measure aims to reduce thermal emissions from homes by switching over to more eco-friendly forms of home heating and making fossil fuels more expensive. But the governor and others said they were concerned about the impacts to lower-income Vermonters.

Democratic lawmakers Thursday said they believe they have the votes to override the governor. “Vermonters can look out their windows and see climate change happening. They can see on their TVs the polar ice caps melting. The governor with this second veto has forced years between the conception of the plan and the implementation of the plan. And we don’t have time for that delay anymore,” said Senate President Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County.

The bill clean passed narrowly through the Senate 20 to 10. Baruth adds he’s confident that lawmakers who voted for it twice already will stick together to override before the close of the session.

It’s the first of numerous vetoes Democrats are preparing for, including possibly the $8 billion state budget.

