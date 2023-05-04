Vt. officials defend homeless hotel transition

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eligibility changes are coming to Vermont’s emergency hotel program by the end of June, leaving an estimated 1,800 people to find somewhere else to live. Housing advocates and other critics of the move say the state hasn’t come up with a transition plan for the end of the program, but state officials there’s only so much they can do.

“I know what a heavy lift this will be, but the program’s ending,” said Gov Phil Scott this week. With federal funding for housing homeless Vermonters in hotels set to run out by the end of June, the governor says there’s just no way the state can afford to keep the program running. “The pandemic is ending. this federal money is not coming in anymore. The $20 million a month we’re spending is just not sustainable for us now.” The governor says any money available is better spent on long-term housing solutions.

But advocates for those without housing say that the state is putting people at risk and that the state should find a way to keep it going.

Those overseeing the program dispute critics’ contentions that the program is being ended suddenly, putting people at risk. “This conversation has happened multiple times but it really isn’t until this moment that the conversation really is in the forefront,” said Miranda Gray with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. She says their plan is to work with displaced people individually to help connect them with other state safety nets. “it’s connecting that individual to the right level of what they need. Just because you’re housed in a motel doesn’t mean that all of your health needs, for instance, are being met. And something that we have been trying to do through our complex care teams is finding out what people need, and if they aren’t connected, trying to connect them to that resource.”

Lawmakers have also not included funding in the state budget to continue where federal funding left off.

The state is not totally ending its assistance for the unhoused, just returning to pre-pandemic policies.

