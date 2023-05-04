Vt. officials release report on harassment allegations against Franklin County state’s attorney

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As calls for the impeachment of Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie increase at the Statehouse, officials Thursday released a memorandum outlining the allegations of harassment against the prosecutor.

The 10-page redacted memorandum was put together by the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs. It details the alleged mistreatment of employees through discriminatory comments and actions including derogatory references to national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and body composition. It was based on interviews with several witnesses at the SA’s office.

The department this week pushed lawmakers to begin impeachment proceedings against Lavoie.

Lavoie Tuesday acknowledged he made some inappropriate comments but denied using racist and sexist language, and he denied touching employees. He added that he has spoken with his staff and has apologized to some, but said he has no plans to step down.

Lavoie was elected to the position last fall after having worked two decades as a deputy in the office.

