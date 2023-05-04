Welch calls for Supreme Court reform

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is calling for the creation of a code of conduct for members of the Supreme Court.

He joined the Senate Committee on the Judiciary’s hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Reform Wednesday.

Welch said that although public confidence in the Supreme Court is at an all-time low, the court has no formal code of conduct.

“The erosion of support for the court has less to do with the ethical issues and more to do with the public sense that it has completely disregarded the rights of the majority through their elected representatives to pass laws to protect the public interest,” said Welch.

This hearing comes amid reports Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose luxury travel, gifts, and a real estate transaction involving a GOP megadonor.

