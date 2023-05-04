Woman returns to school to earn GED at 84 years old

Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.
Shirley Jones has returned to the classroom at age 84 to earn her GED.(Taylor Stubblefield | Pitt Community College)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) - A longtime North Carolina resident has decided to return to the classroom.

Shirley Jones is currently working toward earning her GED at Pitt Community College at the age of 84.

According to the school, Jones has lived in Greenville, North Carolina, her entire life and has two daughters and one grandchild.

School officials shared that the 84-year-old has started on her GED after the death of her husband.

Jones said that she loves the personalities of her fellow students and how nice everyone has been.

She credits believing in herself and her dreams for getting to where she is today.

This week, Jones was inducted into the National Adult Honors Society through Transitional Studies at the school.

“Let’s congratulate and motivate Ms. Jones on this incredible achievement,” the college shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police searching for 2 kids missing from Alburgh
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting
Mac’s Market in Rochester is set to close on May 18.
Rochester’s only grocery store to close
File photo
Parents, governor weigh in on changes to Essex-Westford sex ed program
Zachariah Parker
Police: Trespassing suspect bit officers ‘numerous times’

Latest News

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant ponders a response to a question regarding his legacy following a life...
Mississippi ex-governor releases texts in welfare scandal
Police say a dog attack has left a child dead and a woman seriously injured in Iowa.
Police: 9-month-old child dies, woman seriously injured in dog attack
mm
3 dead in NEK crash
mm
Vt. officials release report on harassment allegations against Franklin County state's attorney
mm
Police investigate Montgomery shooting