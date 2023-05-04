BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After days and days of cloudy skies, we’ll start to see the clouds clear out as we head into the end of Friday, which should set us up for a very nice weekend. The blocking pattern that most of the country has been in for the past week will break down by Friday, which should allow some clearing of the clouds by late Friday afternoon and into the evening. The first half of Friday will still be fairly cloudy with cool temperatures continuing for one more day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

The weekend is looking much better starting on Saturday with mostly sunny skies for Green Up Day. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will possibly be the warmest day of the period with partly sunny conditions and highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Most of the week is looking dry and seasonable as well. There may the chance of a passing shower over southern Vermont on Tuesday, but the track of the system is still a bit uncertain at this point. We’ll be back to partly sunny skies on Wednesday, and dry conditions should extend into the end of the work week as well. Highs by Thursday and Friday should make it into the upper 60s and low 70s.

