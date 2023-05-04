Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We keep gunning the engine, but the wheels just keep spinning in this weather rut that we have been in all week. We will still be stuck today with yet another cloudy, cool day. But it won’t be quite as wet as it has been. Instead of dodging numerous showers & downpours like we have been doing for this week, most of us will stay dry, despite the clouds. There will only be a few, widely scattered showers throughout the day.

Clouds will hang tough into early Friday. But then - finally - the slow-moving low pressure that set up shop over the northeast with all this glum weather, will finally move out to sea and take the glumness with it. The clouds will start to break up late Friday. We may actually get to see the sunset (now at 8:00 PM in Burlington)!

It will be a whole new world over the weekend. There will be sunshine galore on Saturday, for Green Up Day, and temperatures will be coming back up to normal or even slightly above normal levels, in the mid-to-upper 60s.

A few clouds will mix with the sunshine on Sunday and it will continue to be warm. And it doesn’t end there. The stretch of nice, warmer, spring weather will continue into the middle of next week. The only glitch is a possible disturbance that may bring a few showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday, mainly in our southern areas.

Get ready to take MAX Advantage of some spectacular spring weather this weekend! -Gary

