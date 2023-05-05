Albany stuns UVM in America East Semifinals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team saw its season come to a close in shocking fashion Thursday, downed 10-4 by Albany in the America East Semifinals at Virtue Field. The loss was Vermont’s first to a conference foe since April 24th, 2021, ending a 19-game America East win streak. It was also the first to Albany since the 2018 conference championship, snapping an eight-game run in this rivalry.

Vermont got off to a decent start, with Colin Sharkey opening the scoring less than two minutes in. But the Great Danes scored four of the next five goals, their possession offense and zone defense frustrating the Cats all afternoon.

UVM tied the game at 4-4 with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter, as Dobson Cooper scooped up a loose ball in front and deposited it in the back of the net. But Vermont would not score again the rest of the game.

Silas Richmond would answer less than a minute later on a long-range rip to put the Great Danes on top 5-4 headed to the locker room. Richmond would finish with five goals on the afternoon,

Tommy Heller was unbelievable in cage, recording 19 saves for the Great Danes and outdueling the combo of Matt Shaffer and George Egan in the process. Albany outscored UVM 5-0 in the second half as a result.

Vermont finishes its season at 9-5.

