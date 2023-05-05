Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids

By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been more than three days since two Alburgh children took off and there is still no sign of them. Liallah Warden, 12, and Dale O’Bryne, 14, appear to have run away together, according to police.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. “It’s killing us, it really is,” said Serena Purcell, Dale’s mom.

“I have literally hives all over my body right now from stress,” added Andrea Labelle, Liallah’s mom.

The moms say their kids know each other from school. “They did ‘date.’ I mean, they’re young, right?” Purcell said.

They also both left notes with a similar message that the parents found when they woke up Tuesday. “He promises that he’s safe, not to worry about him,” Purcell said.

“I promise I’ll come home,” added Labelle

The difference was that Dale said he was going to Swanton and Liallah said she was going to St. Albans. Dale left with his phone but has had no contact with friends or family. “Dale’s not like that. He has his phone constantly with him and he’s never not texting me back, even being super mad at me -- never, never this long,” Purcell said.

“My daughter left her phone on her bed when she did leave. I have no way to contact her,” Labelle said.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office says that they have been following leads and believe the kids are alive. Too young to drive or work to earn money to survive away from home, they suspect the kids are getting help from someone.

But why did they leave? The parents say they have left together before, but not this long. “On Dale’s part -- never even thought about it,” Purcell said.

But Liallah’s mom points to a fight with a friend the day before she was last seen. “So, that to me would tell me that she was really upset about her breakup with her best friend and she confided in Dale again,” Labelle said.

Both parents have been putting up flyers around the region and just want their kids to be safe. “Just want them to come home, and if they can’t, at least acknowledge or somebody let us know that they are ok, that they are still ok, and they are still alive,” Purcell said.

The sheriff’s department is pursuing tips of the kids being spotted at different locations in Franklin County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department at 802-372-4482 or the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.

Related Story:

Police continue search for Alburgh runaways

Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a triple fatal crash in Albany Thursday afternoon.
Police: 3 Albany residents killed in head-on crash
Mac’s Market in Rochester is set to close on May 18.
Rochester’s only grocery store to close
Robert Morrell, 77
Montgomery shooting suspect due in court
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police continue search for Alburgh runaways
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting

Latest News

SDF
Local expert weighs in on coronation preparation
SDF
Pets with Potential: Hippo, Sphinxy, and Pepper
Window smashed during burglary attempt at Brattleboro library.
Break-ins continue at Brattleboro businesses
sdf
ABENAKIWEEK5 - clipped version