Alburgh moms desperate to find runaway kids

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been more than three days since two Alburgh children took off and there is still no sign of them. Liallah Warden, 12, and Dale O’Bryne, 14, appear to have run away together, according to police.

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. “It’s killing us, it really is,” said Serena Purcell, Dale’s mom.

“I have literally hives all over my body right now from stress,” added Andrea Labelle, Liallah’s mom.

The moms say their kids know each other from school. “They did ‘date.’ I mean, they’re young, right?” Purcell said.

They also both left notes with a similar message that the parents found when they woke up Tuesday. “He promises that he’s safe, not to worry about him,” Purcell said.

“I promise I’ll come home,” added Labelle

The difference was that Dale said he was going to Swanton and Liallah said she was going to St. Albans. Dale left with his phone but has had no contact with friends or family. “Dale’s not like that. He has his phone constantly with him and he’s never not texting me back, even being super mad at me -- never, never this long,” Purcell said.

“My daughter left her phone on her bed when she did leave. I have no way to contact her,” Labelle said.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office says that they have been following leads and believe the kids are alive. Too young to drive or work to earn money to survive away from home, they suspect the kids are getting help from someone.

But why did they leave? The parents say they have left together before, but not this long. “On Dale’s part -- never even thought about it,” Purcell said.

But Liallah’s mom points to a fight with a friend the day before she was last seen. “So, that to me would tell me that she was really upset about her breakup with her best friend and she confided in Dale again,” Labelle said.

Both parents have been putting up flyers around the region and just want their kids to be safe. “Just want them to come home, and if they can’t, at least acknowledge or somebody let us know that they are ok, that they are still ok, and they are still alive,” Purcell said.

The sheriff’s department is pursuing tips of the kids being spotted at different locations in Franklin County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department at 802-372-4482 or the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.

