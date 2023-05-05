Burlington residents displaced by building fire

Officials say the St. Paul Street fire was contained in the basement utility room and caused...
Officials say the St. Paul Street fire was contained in the basement utility room and caused smoke damage.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of a historic Burlington building were displaced by a fire late Thursday night.

Crews were called to the St. Paul Street building just before midnight. Officials say the fire was contained in the basement utility room and was extinguished with no injuries reported. They believe the cause was related to an electrical issue.

The landlord and Red Cross reportedly found accommodations for the people living in the 1850′s era building because of smoke from the blaze.

