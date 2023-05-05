Bus service offers new route for displaced Rochester shoppers

Tri-Valley Transit says it will be offering weekly service to Rochester shoppers following the...
Tri-Valley Transit says it will be offering weekly service to Rochester shoppers following the closure of Mac's Market.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A local bus company is giving free rides for people in Rochester to provide easier access to shopping.

With the upcoming closure of Mac’s Market in Rochester, many townspeople say they expect to travel to Randolph and Brandon to get to the closest store.

Tri-Valley Transit this week began their Randolph Shopper Line to address the store’s closing. The route will serve Hancock and Rochester, dropping people off at the Randolph Shaw’s Plaza. It will run every Wednesday afternoon and drivers will even deviate their route up to 3/4 of a mile to get residents as close to their homes as possible.

“We recognize there’s always going to be needs for people to get to to a larger location from these rural Vermont towns. Yeah, as long as people are riding the bus, we’ll keep it going,” said Tri Valley’s Mike Reiderer.

The company that owned Mac’s tells Channel 3 they’re closing to focus resources on their other stores. It’s not clear what will happen to the building.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

