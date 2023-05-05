Child mental health resources for Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While health government officials say the pandemic is over, the mental health crisis for young people that spiked over the past two years continues.

UVM child psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Rosenfeld says they’re still seeing high demand for help, especially since some of the supports that children and families use continue to be strained due to a lack of staff.

“It feels like it’s been kind of a rolling ball of stress, and all that’s taken whatever people’s mental health vulnerabilities are -- kind of amplified it or put pressure on it. So, we’re seeing a lot across the board and unfortunately paired with some shortage of services compared to what was available before, mostly because of the staffing,” Rosenfeld said.

As far as resources, pediatricians can use the Vermont Child Psychiatry Access Program, which gives pediatricians in Vermont immediate access to a child psychiatrist who can help them make decisions for the next steps for their patients. Families can also contact their pediatrician or school counselor for help.

You can hear about more of those resources in Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Dr. Rosenfeld, coming up on “You Can Quote Me,” Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Related Stories:

Families still face gaps in eating disorder care as Vt. lawmakers weigh action

Bennington hospital considers building new inpatient psych unit for kids

WCAX Exclusive: Families welcome Vermont’s first high-level eating disorder clinic

Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.