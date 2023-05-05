Getting ready for Green Up Day across Vermont

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Up Day is Saturday, and teams are getting ready now.

The first Green Up Day was held in April of 1970 and since then, has become a cleaning staple on the first Saturday of May.

Volunteers tackle parts of roads, waterways and communities filled with trash to make the Green Mountain State Shine. On Channel 3 This Morning, Melissa Cooney will chat live with Green Up Day Executive Director Kate Alberghini.

