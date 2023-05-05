Learning the ins and outs of traditional British tea time

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Ahead of the coronation of King Charles, British tradition is in the spotlight. And what’s more British than a proper tea time?

There must be strawberry jam, clotted cream, and of course, good tea. Suzanne Boden from the Governor’s House in Hyde Park hosts afternoon tea on Thursdays and Sundays, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At afternoon tea, expect to see a three-tiered serving dish with small finger sandwiches, scones, and something sweet. Boden says the treats shouldn’t be too messy and should go well with tea, like shortbread or gingerbread. Be sure not to dip the snacks in the jam or cream, and always place your napkin folded in half on your lap.

Boden says proper etiquette at tea time is expected. “It’s sort of like the ceremony of the coronation. There are a lot of happy festive things about it, and it’s sort of like a family tradition or something that you do over and over. It’s familiar and so you like it and everybody’s comfortable if they know what they’re doing,” she said.

The coronation takes place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, While many Anglophiles are excited about the historic day, others we spoke to are less enthused.

“I would say that I’m not excited for it, I grew up in Scotland, which is obviously -- Scotland has a lot of different opinions from England. So, no, I’m not excited for it. I think that right now there’s a cost of living crisis in the U.K. and we really don’t need to be spending money on a massive coronation right now,” said Charlie Gordon.

Chris DiMatteo believes King Charles should have abdicated. “I think it’s a little different for us here in the states because we don’t have a monarch. [but I can see why] it’s a big deal with the Queen being there so long. I don’t know, I think Charles -- it’s his big day -- but I think he should have passed it on to the kids, younger generation, you know. We don’t need more old people leadership, we need young people,” he said.

