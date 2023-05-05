Montgomery man charged with aggravated assault in driveway shooting

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County man pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of aggravated assault a day after police say he shot his neighbor in a dispute.

Police say Robert Morrell, 77, shot Kevin Temple, 54, in the torso with a .22 revolver over a dispute about maintenance on the privately-owned road where they live. Morrell told police it started after Temple threw a rock at him on his tractor while he was grading the road.

Court paperwork says the two have a history of previous run-ins.

Temple was hospitalized at the UVM Medical Center overnight for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Morrell was released and is due back in court in July.

Related Story:

Montgomery shooting suspect due in court

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.