Montgomery man charged with aggravated assault in driveway shooting
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County man pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of aggravated assault a day after police say he shot his neighbor in a dispute.
Police say Robert Morrell, 77, shot Kevin Temple, 54, in the torso with a .22 revolver over a dispute about maintenance on the privately-owned road where they live. Morrell told police it started after Temple threw a rock at him on his tractor while he was grading the road.
Court paperwork says the two have a history of previous run-ins.
Temple was hospitalized at the UVM Medical Center overnight for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Morrell was released and is due back in court in July.
