Montgomery man charged with aggravated assault in driveway shooting

Robert Morrell
Robert Morrell(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By Cam Smith
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County man pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of aggravated assault a day after police say he shot his neighbor in a dispute.

Police say Robert Morrell, 77, shot Kevin Temple, 54, in the torso with a .22 revolver over a dispute about maintenance on the privately-owned road where they live. Morrell told police it started after Temple threw a rock at him on his tractor while he was grading the road.

Court paperwork says the two have a history of previous run-ins.

Temple was hospitalized at the UVM Medical Center overnight for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Morrell was released and is due back in court in July.

Related Story:

Montgomery shooting suspect due in court

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a triple fatal crash in Albany Thursday afternoon.
Police: 3 Albany residents killed in head-on crash
Mac’s Market in Rochester is set to close on May 18.
Rochester’s only grocery store to close
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police continue search for Alburgh runaways
Robert Morrell, 77
Montgomery shooting suspect due in court
Police in Burlington now say two suspects are wanted in connection to a shooting in downtown...
Police say 2 suspects wanted in downtown Burlington shooting

Latest News

Hippo, Sphinxy, and Pepper
Pets with Potential: Meet Hippo, Sphinxy, and Pepper
Tri-Valley Transit says it will be offering weekly service to Rochester shoppers following the...
Bus service offers new route for displaced Rochester shoppers
Officials say the St. Paul Street fire was contained in the basement utility room and caused...
Burlington residents displaced by building fire
Liallah Warden and Dale O'Bryne
Police continue search for Alburgh runaways